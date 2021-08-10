Florence Daily Weather Forecast

FLORENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.