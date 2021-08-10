Florence Daily Weather Forecast
FLORENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0