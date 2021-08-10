Portage Daily Weather Forecast
PORTAGE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0