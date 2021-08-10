Portage Daily Weather Forecast

PORTAGE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



