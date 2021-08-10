Cancel
Huron, SD

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Huron

Huron Today
Huron Today
 5 days ago

(HURON, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Huron. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Huron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bND57HU00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

