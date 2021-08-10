4-Day Weather Forecast For Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
