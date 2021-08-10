4-Day Weather Forecast For Evanston
EVANSTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 81 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 16 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0