Daily Weather Forecast For Milford
MILFORD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
