Daily Weather Forecast For Elkins

ELKINS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.