Cambridge Daily Weather Forecast

CAMBRIDGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



