Cambridge Daily Weather Forecast
CAMBRIDGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0