Cody Daily Weather Forecast

CODY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



