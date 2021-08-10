Cody Daily Weather Forecast
CODY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
