Daily Weather Forecast For Alamosa
ALAMOSA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
