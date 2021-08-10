Cancel
Fort Bragg, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Fort Bragg

Posted by 
Fort Bragg Digest
Fort Bragg Digest
 5 days ago

(FORT BRAGG, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Bragg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bND4m9h00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

