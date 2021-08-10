Cancel
Hamilton County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN KENTON...NORTHERN CAMPBELL AND CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.

