Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winslow, AZ

Cloudy forecast for Winslow — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Winslow Times
Winslow Times
 5 days ago

(WINSLOW, AZ.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Winslow Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winslow:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qj4NR_0bND4YkP00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Winslow Times

Winslow Times

Winslow, AZ
21
Followers
124
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winslow Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winslow, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentmanisteenews.com

Farmers' Almanac offers winter forecast; 'Not so fast,' says NWS

The upcoming winter will get off to a mild start before taking a turn in January, when falling temperatures as well as rain, ice, sleet and snow arrive. February will see much of the East and Midwest slammed by a “whopper” of a snowstorm. March will go out like a lion, as a huge winter storm again hammers the Midwest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy