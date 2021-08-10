4-Day Weather Forecast For Oskaloosa
OSKALOOSA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
