Daily Weather Forecast For Monroe
MONROE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0