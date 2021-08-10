Glenwood Springs Daily Weather Forecast
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 90 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0