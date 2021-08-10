4-Day Weather Forecast For Mesquite
MESQUITE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 106 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 107 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
