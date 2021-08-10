Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Covington
(COVINGTON, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Covington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Covington:
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
