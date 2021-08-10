Fort Morgan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT MORGAN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
