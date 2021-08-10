4-Day Weather Forecast For Levelland
LEVELLAND, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
