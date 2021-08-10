Weather Forecast For Astoria
ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0