Weather Forecast For Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Rain Showers High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.