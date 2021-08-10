Weather Forecast For Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
