A North Brunswick man has been charged in connection with a gun-point robbery, which occurred at Robeson Village in New Brunswick on May 31. On Aug. 6, Zaire Cromedy, 28, of North Brunswick, was arrested at his residence by members of the New Brunswick and South Brunswick police departments, as well as members of the Task Force and Major Crimes Units of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department on Aug. 11.