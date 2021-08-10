Daily Weather Forecast For Vidalia
VIDALIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0