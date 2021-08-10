Lexington Weather Forecast
LEXINGTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 96 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
