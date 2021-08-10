Cancel
New Ulm, MN

Weather Forecast For New Ulm

New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 5 days ago

NEW ULM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bND3hZ100

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

