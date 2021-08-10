4-Day Weather Forecast For Union City
UNION CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0