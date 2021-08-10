4-Day Weather Forecast For La Grande
LA GRANDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 97 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Haze
- High 99 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Haze
- High 99 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0