4-Day Weather Forecast For Shawano
SHAWANO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then areas of fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
