Weather Forecast For Steamboat Springs
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 84 °F, low 46 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0