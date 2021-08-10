Daily Weather Forecast For Barre
BARRE, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
