Daily Weather Forecast For Barre

BARRE, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Rain Showers High 91 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



