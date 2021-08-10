Sun forecast for Moberly — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(MOBERLY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moberly. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moberly:

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.