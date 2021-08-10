4-Day Weather Forecast For Artesia
ARTESIA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
