4-Day Weather Forecast For Artesia

ARTESIA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.