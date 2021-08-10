4-Day Weather Forecast For Hazard
HAZARD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Areas of fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
