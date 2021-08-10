Daily Weather Forecast For Greenfield
GREENFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
