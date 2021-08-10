Weather Forecast For Escanaba
ESCANABA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
