Weather Forecast For Escanaba

ESCANABA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.