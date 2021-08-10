Cancel
Columbia, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Columbia

Columbia Updates
Columbia Updates
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bND374E00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

