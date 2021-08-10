Mitchell Weather Forecast

MITCHELL, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



