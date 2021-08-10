Rainy Tuesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(HUDSON, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hudson Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hudson:

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 96 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.