Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB, Barstool in talks for broadcasting deal: reports

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oc9yj_0bND2r6q00
© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is reportedly in talks with media outlet Barstool Sports for a potential broadcasting deal.

The New York Post and Variety reported Monday that MLB and Barstool are discussing the livestreaming of midweek national MLB games.

The league has been seeking a new broadcast partner since ESPN cut back its weekly Monday and Wednesday nonexclusive broadcasts, according to the Post.

YouTube and NBCUniversal’s video streaming platform Peacock are also reportedly in the running for airing the national midweek games.

Barstool has stirred controversy in the past over racist and misogynistic content on its site. The company in recent years has branched out into other forms of media, including a site focused on sports gambling.

The Hill has reached out to the MLB and Barstool for comment.

Barstool President Dave Portnoy responded to the New York Post story on Twitter by writing: "No comment."

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

314K+
Followers
32K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Espn#Major League Baseball#Barstool Sports#The New York Post#National Mlb#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBSioux City Journal

Scholten calls out MLB at Field of Dreams game

For J.D. Scholten, Thursday night was one he will never forget. Scholten, a two-time Iowa District 4 congressional candidate, was in attendance on Thursday at the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, where the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees by a score of 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa history.
MLBAOL Corp

The intro to MLB's Field of Dreams Game was a masterclass in nostalgia

No sport is more steeped in nostalgia than baseball, and no movie is more tied to baseball's nostalgia than "Field of Dreams." The 1989 Kevin Costner classic placed baseball on a mythical pedestal, examining fatherhood, dreams and hero worship in an Iowa cornfield turned ballpark. And it was that exact cornfield that MLB revisited 32 years later, trying to bring that mythos to one of its own games. For the most part, the league stuck the landing, even if it did provide the people who habitually roll their eyes at the movie plenty more material to mock.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

MLB Prospect Report: Trade Deadline Craziness

The MLB Trade Deadline was Friday and now that the dust has settled,let’s talk about the guys that were traded and where they rank with their new teams. First we’ll update some of the more intriguing names that were moved (not all of them since 62 prospects were traded) and then below, you’ll see the NEW Top-250 rankings and NEW Organizational rankings so you can see how the teams stack up against each other. We will also touch on some news as well.
College SportsPosted by
Sportico

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Narrows Gap Between Sportsbooks and Broadcasters

Sportico recently reported that Barstool Sports acquired the exclusive title sponsorship and broadcast distribution rights to the Arizona Bowl. It will be the first time the sports and comedy-centric digital media company will carry a live professional or collegiate sporting event. The game is undeniably a significant milestone in Barstool’s evolution. But former Turner Sports president David Levy, currently the chairman of Genius Sports, suggested the deal is also evidence of the pending convergence between sportsbooks and sports broadcasters (remember, Barstool Sports is partially owned by Penn National Gaming). “Whether it is one, two, three or five years away, [this...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Alanna Rizzo Returning To Dodger Stadium For MLB Network Showcase Broadcast

Being part of a game involving the Dodgers will not only have a familiar feel but also give Rizzo an opportunity to experience a sliver of what she enjoyed most as a team reporter. I miss the interaction with the players and fans," the seven-time Emmy Award winner said. I miss the interaction with the players and fans.
MLBDaily Review Atlas

Aaron Frey: Who are the winners and losers from MLB trade deadline deals?

The dog days of August are here, and Major League Baseball’s trade deadline has come and gone. Who were some winners and losers from last week during one of the wildest deadlines in recent memory? Let’s take a look. WINNER: White Sox. The South Siders entered this week with a...
MLBNBC Sports

Scherzer contract among best free-agent deals in MLB history

For the first time in seven years, Max Scherzer this week will make a start for a team other than the Nationals. The club traded Scherzer along with shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday with only two months left in the $210 million deal he signed ahead of the 2015 season. Since signing that contract, Scherzer has put together the best seven-year run by a pitcher the Nationals have ever seen, winning a pair of Cy Young awards and leading the franchise to its first World Series title in 2019.
College Sportstimesvirginian.com

Liberty Athletics and ESPN extend football broadcast deal

Liberty University Athletics and ESPN have reached a new five-year extension for the exclusive media rights to Liberty’s home football games, beginning with the 2021 season through 2025. Liberty inked its first football media rights agreement with ESPN in 2018 during the Flames’ first season at the FBS level. This...
NFLYardbarker

T.J. Lang Added to Detroit Lions Radio Broadcast as Sideline Reporter

Former Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang will be the sideline reporter for the Detroit Lions radio network, beginning with the upcoming 2021 season. As part of the agreement, Lang also will be in studio at 97.1 FM The Ticket Mondays and Fridays throughout the duration...
NHLNewsday

Sources: Brendan Burke close to new MSG Networks deal to stay as Islanders broadcaster

Brendan Burke is close to signing a new contract with MSG Networks to remain as the Islanders’ lead TV play-by-play man, industry sources said on Thursday. Burke’s return was no sure thing upon the expiration of the original five-year deal he signed in 2016. With Pat Foley entering his final season calling Blackhawks games — and with the plan to have Foley share the job during the transition season — Burke was offered that job but passed on it, a source said.
WWEPWMania

Report: WWE Had Talks On Holding TakeOver In Vegas

NXT Takeover 36 is now set the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE had talks about running Takeover at a major arena in Las Vegas during SummerSlam weekend. The idea was that so many fans would be in Vegas for the WWE SummerSlam...

Comments / 0

Community Policy