MLB, Barstool in talks for broadcasting deal: reports

© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is reportedly in talks with media outlet Barstool Sports for a potential broadcasting deal.

The New York Post and Variety reported Monday that MLB and Barstool are discussing the livestreaming of midweek national MLB games.

The league has been seeking a new broadcast partner since ESPN cut back its weekly Monday and Wednesday nonexclusive broadcasts, according to the Post.

YouTube and NBCUniversal’s video streaming platform Peacock are also reportedly in the running for airing the national midweek games.

Barstool has stirred controversy in the past over racist and misogynistic content on its site. The company in recent years has branched out into other forms of media, including a site focused on sports gambling.

The Hill has reached out to the MLB and Barstool for comment.

Barstool President Dave Portnoy responded to the New York Post story on Twitter by writing: "No comment."