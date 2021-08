WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently appeared on “WWE Deutschland” and commented on the possibility of his “Demon” gimmick returning, and more. He said,. “You’re hitting me with the hard questions. Erm, yeah. Obviously yeah. I feel like The Demon definitely has a future. But right now I’m very focused on you know, The Prince and this current invention of the character and the direction that we’re going in. But I’m sure we will get back to ‘The Demon’ at some stage.”