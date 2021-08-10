4-Day Weather Forecast For Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
