Hereford Daily Weather Forecast

HEREFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.