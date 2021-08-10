Hereford Daily Weather Forecast
HEREFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
