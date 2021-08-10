Weather Forecast For Yankton

YANKTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 59 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.