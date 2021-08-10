4-Day Weather Forecast For Silver City
SILVER CITY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
