Connellsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CONNELLSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



