Riverton Weather Forecast

RIVERTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 90 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



