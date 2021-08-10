Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to enable Google Maps Dark Mode on iOS

By Misty Tate
theclevelandamerican.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of new updates iOS devices There is a new special function especially for those who want to use dark tones in all applications Google Maps. Dark mode has been around for a long time on iOS phones because it has been included on all devices since it came out Operating System Version 13. But, even if it allows to change everything related to the interface of cell phones, Many applications did not join the change Immediately.

www.theclevelandamerican.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Software#Google Maps Dark Mode#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
InternetTechRepublic

How to clean up your Gmail inbox with this mass delete trick

Is your Gmail inbox filled to overflowing with emails you've already read? Want to mass delete them? Jack Wallen shows you how. I tend to collect email like some might collect Star Wars action figures. OK, that's not a perfect analogy because mostly I collect email because I think I might need it later, but never do. That generally equates to me having way too many emails sitting in my inbox, most of which I've read and don't need anymore.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

How to delete Google Search history

It's useful to know how to delete Google Search history, as well as details of your activities in its many other apps and services. You can delete your history in dozens of different Google tools, including YouTube, Chrome, Google Drive, and Google Maps. But let's assume you want to focus...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to enable Google's Heads Up feature on your Android phone

Have you ever been so engrossed in a text conversation or Candy Crush marathon on some of the best Android Phones that you forgot to look up from the screen and ran into a wall or almost stepped into traffic? Really? Okay, I'm silently judging you right now. Apparently, you're not alone. Thankfully, Google has added a feature to Android that will remind users to look up when using their phones while walking (but honestly, please stop doing this, it looks ridiculous). While it may be a sad reflection on the state of consumer technology and society in general that Google felt the need to add this "Digital Wellbeing" feature, you should probably know where it lives in your phone's settings. So with that in mind, here is how to use Heads Up on your Android phone.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete these apps! Scanner, messaging and keyboard downloads are hiding malware

Having your phone infected with malware is no laughing matter. Unfortunately, several mobile applications have just been discovered that harbor the dangerous Joker malware. The name might sound familiar to you. Not because it is the villain in superhero flicks, but because we have written about the malware’s destruction before. It is one of the most prominent attacks that criminals use on victims.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Update Your Apps on Android

Apps on your Android routinely receive updates pushed by the apps’ developers to improve their functionalities. They often bring stability and performance improvements as well as security updates. By default, Android apps will update themselves automatically, but many users don’t know they can exert a level of control regarding when and how this process unfolds. To that end, this article looks at how to update your apps on Android automatically to gain that control.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Google Maps location sharing in iMessage live: How to do it

If you’re using Google Maps on iOS, you can now share your live location in iMessage easier than before. It was already possible to share you live location with Google Maps on both iOS and Android – and we’ll get to that in this article as well – but first, the newness. In iMessage – the latest version of the app, of course – you’ll have a new Google Maps widget for extreme ease in sharing.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

Google Maps and Amazon Alexa get new iOS widgets

Google maps and Amazon Alexa apps on iOS have gotten new widgets that make it easier to access various functions within the apps. Google Maps app has two new widgets, while Alexa has just one which is just a shortcut to the smart assistant. Here’s our look at the new...
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

iOS 15: How to Get AR Walking Directions in Maps

In a nod to Google Maps, the new AR mode can map walking directions onto the real world by using your iPhone's rear camera, making it easier to see where you need to go in built-up areas and reducing the need to look down at your smartphone as you move.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google Maps dark theme officially coming to iPhone this month

Google officially announced the Maps for Android dark mode in February and widely rolled it out a month later. The Google Maps dark theme is now officially set to arrive on iPhone and iPad in the coming weeks. This darker look is pitched as giving “your eyes a break” from...
Softwareknowtechie.com

How web scraping can help you get more out of Google Maps

Since its launch in 2005, Google Maps has gone on to become something much more than just a tool to help people “get from point A to point B“. It is now used by over 1 billion people every month to plan trips, monitor traffic, navigate to any destination, and find out up-to-date information on the many thousands of businesses that have registered their details through Google My Business.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Google Maps on iOS Gets Two Sweet Widgets I Want Too

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Because iOS and Android are such different platforms, we still see updates for apps hit one and not the other, where new features are introduced, leaving one side feeling left out. Unfortunately for Android users, today is one of those days on the sad side. iOS’ Google Maps is getting an update that introduces a couple of nice new widgets.
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

How to turn on dark mode on the Nintendo Switch

I’m a big fan of dark mode. I generally spend a lot of time in front of a screen, and dark mode can do a lot to help with the eye strain that comes along with that. In my opinion, dark really needs to be an option for any application or device with a screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy