How to enable Google Maps Dark Mode on iOS
As part of new updates iOS devices There is a new special function especially for those who want to use dark tones in all applications Google Maps. Dark mode has been around for a long time on iOS phones because it has been included on all devices since it came out Operating System Version 13. But, even if it allows to change everything related to the interface of cell phones, Many applications did not join the change Immediately.www.theclevelandamerican.com
Comments / 0