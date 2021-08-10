Gaylord Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GAYLORD, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
