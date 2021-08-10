Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shippensburg, PA

Tuesday rain in Shippensburg: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Shippensburg Voice
Shippensburg Voice
 5 days ago

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Shippensburg Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shippensburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bND1nvn00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg Voice

Shippensburg, PA
39
Followers
136
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shippensburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Keaau, HIPosted by
Keaau (HI) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Keaau

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Keaau: Sunday, August 15: Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Monday, August 16: Scattered Rain Showers; Tuesday, August 17: Scattered Rain Showers; Wednesday, August 18: Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely
Uxbridge, MAPosted by
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Uxbridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Uxbridge: Sunday, August 15: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 18: Chance
Flat Rock, MIPosted by
Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel

Flat Rock Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Flat Rock: Sunday, August 15: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Chance of Showers And
Wayland, NYPosted by
Wayland (NY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Wayland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wayland: Sunday, August 15: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, August 18:

Comments / 0

Community Policy